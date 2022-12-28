Comox Valley Year In Review: February

Silver medalist Canada’s Cassie Sharpe celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Jack Hornstein sent in this photo of surfers taking advantage of the waves at Point Holmes in February. The renewal of the 5th Street Bridge over the past year was one of the largest and most challenging projects in Courtenay’s history. Photo by City of Courtenay The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard Sean Frank (left) and Trevor Hardy work on the new canoe. Photo by Mike Chouinard NIC president Lisa Domae and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard announced a new housing complex for the Comox Valley campus on Friday morning. Photo by Mike Chouinard The members of Team Richards now have their eye on the national junior championships in Oakville, Ont. Skip Gracelyn Richards looks on during Wednesday’s game against Team Bowles.

Shipbreaking business breaking the rules

Deep Water Recovery, the shipbreaking company in Union Bay was in the news in February, as the Comox Valley Regional District deemed the operation non-compliant.

The CVRD had been receiving complaints about the company for the past two years.

On Feb. 15, directors Edwin Grieve (Area C), Arzeena Hamir (Area B) and Daniel Arbour (Area A) unanimously agreed that the operation in Union Bay is a non-permitted use in an industrial zone.

Union Bay Industries owns the property in question, and lease it back to Deep Water Recovery. The CVRD started to receive bylaw complaints about shipbreaking in March 2020. The Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound and the K’ómoks First Nation say that DWR’s operation is threatening Baynes Sound.

(The CVRD has since applied for a court injunction. meanwhile, the company continues to operate.)

Saratoga Speedway saga heats up

Rural directors of the Comox Valley Regional District approved second reading of a rezoning application for campsites at Saratoga Speedway in Black Creek, despite protests from one group of residents.

The Saratoga Speedway Complex Concerned Citizens (SSCCC) say that adding 168 RV sites will add to the noise, and adversely affect traffic and the environment.

The CVRD subsequently set a date for a public hearing, and eventually, the owners withdrew the application, saying they did not want to cause friction with residents.

Bridge reopens

The much-maligned Fifth Street Bridge refurbishing project was completed in February, four months later than what was originally scheduled. Labour problems, scaffolding issues, and poor weather all combined to push back the completion date on several occasions.

New canoe for KFN

K’ómoks First Nation unveiled its new tribal journey canoe to replace the one the nation had been using since the mid-1990s.

Carver Joe Martin from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in Tofino was commissioned as lead artist by Chief Nicole Rempel to carve the vessel, while locals Sean Frank and Trevor Hardy apprenticed with him.

Cairn for Stocky

Comox’s decorated Second World War fighter pilot ace and centenarian Stocky Edwards’s legacy is now permanently on display in nature.

On Feb. 9, a small ceremony was held near the Lazo Marsh, organized by former Hon.-Col. of 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron Dave Mellin, Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada, and others to honour Edwards’ birthday, his service to Canada, and his lifelong contributions to nature, conservation and the organization.

A large cairn was officially unveiled just prior to the boardwalk at the marsh, with Stocky, his wife Toni, dignitaries, friends and family in attendance.

NIC housing announcement

North Island College announced plans to build 217 student housing units on the Comox Valley campus. The project is estimated at $65.9 million. Of this, $57.3 million is government funding, $6.6 million comes from the B.C. Student Housing Loan Program and $2 million is from NIC.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Courtenay teen publishes children’s book

Eighteen-year-old Sydney Sunderland wrote, illustrated and published a children’s book, titled I am Everything In Between. I am Everything In Between is described on the publishing house website (Rebel Mountain Press) as a book that “… highlights kids who don’t fit into stereotypical gender ideals. This book celebrates children and how they gender identify by sending a positive message that regardless of biological gender, it’s okay to feel like a girl, it’s okay to feel like a boy, and it’s okay to feel like ‘Everything In Between.’”

Filberg announces return

The Filberg Festival announced its return to Comox after a two-year COVID-forced hiatus, joining the likes of Nautical Days and Vancouver Island MusicFest as local festivals to return to live, in-person events.

SPORTS

Strathcona Nordic skiers shine at Westerns

Nine members of the Strathcona Nordic ski club combined for 12 medals at the Western Canadian Championships in Red Deer, Alta.

Olympic silver for Sharpe

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe returned to the Olympic podium in February, winning a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe final on Day 14 at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Sharpe won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea but a serious injury hampered her training for the 2022 Olympics. She tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), partially tore her MCL (medial collateral ligament) and fractured her femur at the X Games Aspen 2021.

Female curlers win silver at provincials

The Richards rink rallied in the playoffs, but came up short against a strong side from Kamloops in the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, which was contested at the Comox Valley Curling Club.

The ‘host’ rink consisted of Courtenay’s Gracelyn Richards (skip), Keelie Duncan of Comox (third), Grace McCusker of North Vancouver (second) and Duncan’s Carley Hardie (lead).

The ladies were among the youngest competitors in the event, having just won the U18 provincial championship, two months earlier.

Dragon boat festival announced

A traditional day of racing in Comox, co-hosted by the Town of Comox and the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club, was announced in February. The event, which was held in June, was part of the five-stop the Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Series.

Comox ValleyYear in Review