Comox Valley Year In Review: March

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park on March 5 to support Ukraine. Photo, Mike Chouinard The Old Farm Market opened mid-March at 6th and England in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo Police presence at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay, where a body was recovered early Sunday morning, March 6. Photo by Terry Farrell Rio Crystal of Comox is pictured during the Arctic Ultra Race from Dawson City to the Arctic Circle. Facebook Canadian Olympian Trevor Hofbauer was first across the finish line at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday, March 13 in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo The army reserve personnel conduct boat training rehearsals at HMCS Quadra in March. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Homicide in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay, March 6, and discovered an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. The police arrested 55-year-old Anousone Chang at the scene and charged him with the second-degree murder of his mother.

Rally for Ukraine

Hundreds of people filled Comox’s Marina Park on a Saturday afternoon in March, waving blue and gold flags, holding balloons, or wearing ribbons to show support for Ukraine. Organizers wanted the community to send a message to people back in Ukraine that the world is behind them in the face of the attacks by Russia. The event was organized by Stefan Szkwarek and Sviatoslav Pylypchuk, and featured speakers including Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society’s Sharon McEwan, Comox Mayor Russ Arnott, Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard, with all talking about their connections to Ukraine and the need to help people there.

Brown announces candidacy

After seven years in local government and more than two decades serving the community with “effective, passionate, and collaborative non-profit leadership,” Vickey Brown announced her intention to run for mayor in the village of Cumberland.

Her platform struck a chord with voters, who elected her as mayor later on in the year.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Taj Mahal announced for MusicFest

The month of March got off to a blazing start in the entertainment department, as Vancouver Island MusicFest announced blues icon Taj Mahal was returning to the popular summer event. He had previously headlined the 2008 event.

“It is huge, it’s very exciting, and we are just really thrilled that we are going to have him at the festival again. He’s the perfect MusicFest act,” said MusicFest executive producer Doug Cox in making the announcement. “He kind of represents everything we are about at the festival.”

Old Farm Market opens

In business news, the Old Farm Market opened its doors in march, on Sixth Street and England Avenue. The grocery store, which specializes in locally grown produce, was an instant hit with shoppers, particularly those in the downtown area, who had been waiting for another grocery store eve since Thrifty Foods moved out of that location, many years ago.

SPORTS

Teen wins world’s toughest foot race

An 18-year-old from Comox won an event that’s billed as the toughest, windiest, coldest ultra foot race in the world.

Rio Crystal was first across the line early Thursday, March 3 at the Arctic Ultra Race from Dawson City to the Arctic Circle. Participants towed supplies by sled over the 250-mile distance.

Rio was the youngest competitor and the lone Canadian in the field. Ten people entered but only six finished. It took him four days, 15 hours and 11 minutes to complete the course — well ahead of second-place Crisan Vlad Pop of Romania.

Glacier Kings’ season ends in Parksville

The 2021-2022 hockey season ended March 6 for the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, who lost 3-1 to the Oceanside Generals in Parksville in the seventh game of the first round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) playoffs. The Glacier Kings showed much promise in the season, amassing a 28-20-0-1 record and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. Their 28 wins were more than in the previous four seasons, combined.

No surprise at 1/2 marathon

Canadian Olympian Trevor Hofbauer was first across the finish line at the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday, March 13 in Courtenay. The two-time national champion who finished 48th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic marathon ran 1:08:21.

Comox ValleyYear in Review