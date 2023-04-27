Pet Treat Bakery opened in 2010 as many involved with Beaufort were pet lovers and wanted to create employment for people with diverse abilities. Photo supplied

Comox Valley’s Pet Treat Bakery good for pets and the larger community

‘It provides a sense of purpose for those who often otherwise may be cut out of the job market’

For those looking for an extra special treat for their dog, the Pet Treat Bakery is hoping to re-establish its role with pet owners and the community.

The social enterprise organization is run through the Beaufort Association – a non-profit group committed to promoting inclusivity and independence for individuals with disabilities. Pet Treat Bakery opened in 2010 as many involved with Beaufort were pet lovers and wanted to create employment for people with diverse abilities.

The bakery was founded by Susan Dunn, who served as the executive director at the time.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to find work otherwise … we provide a stipend each pay period. It provides a sense of purpose for those who often otherwise may be cut out of the job market,” explained board of directors president Andy Reddekop.

The bakery makes its own high-quality, natural treats while also promoting environmental sustainability.

The ingredients are sourced within the Comox Valley and produced and packaged in Courtenay. The treats are distributed to pet stores and veterinary clinics from Campbell River, Port Alberni and Parksville.

At its height prior to the pandemic, Reddekop said the bakery was successful and helped support the organization; currently, they are breaking even.

“Covid hit us hard; we’re hoping to get the levels back to where it used to be,” he noted, and added the organization’s goal is to get to the point where they are also selling the treats online through their website.

All of the treats are organic and come in different sizes and price points; many are under $10.

Seconds are sold on-site at the Beaufort Association’s office at 495 6th Street in Courtenay; otherwise, they are available at vet offices and many pet stores.

For more information, email pettreatbakery@outlook.com or call 250-702-1086.


