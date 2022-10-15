Candidates, family and staff await results at the Comox Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Candidates, family and staff await results at the Comox Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Updated: Comox voters pick mix of experience and new faces on council

There is a mix of experience and new faces on Comox council, as voters in Comox elected six councillors in the municipal election Saturday night (Oct. 15).

Former councillor Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as mayor of the town while incumbents Jonathan Kerr (2,607 votes) Maureen Swift (1,764 votes), and Ken Grant (1,716 votes) were reelected, and Jenn Meilleur (1,937 votes), Steve Blacklock (1,922 votes) and Chirs Haslett (1,411) have been elected as new councillors.

Candidates Peter Gibson received 1,184 votes; Kealy Donaldson received 1,089; Don Davis received 761 votes and Ruby Sidhu received 750 votes.

Sidhu, who awaited the results at the Comox Recreation Centre with his family, described his experience running for the first time as “good and tiring” but is already looking ahead to the next municipal election.

“I work for the City of Courtenay with a full-time job, so I would come back home and leave brochures, so it was tiring but I’m glad it’s over. The deserving candidates got elected.”

He confirmed he is already planning on running again in the next municipal election.

Incumbent Coun. Maureen Swift explained she is pleased to be reelected and noted electors she engaged with have been happy with the work Comox council has done throughout the past four years.

“All incumbents got reelected which is good because with the newly acclaimed mayor that’s going to be a big role for Nicole (Minions) so hopefully we’ll be able to support her in that and some new faces which will bring some different ideas which is great.”

Susan Leslie was elected as school trustee with 1,396 votes. Candidates Vicky Trill received 706 votes while Randi Baldwin received 426.

There were 3,412 ballots cast and 1,717 ballots cast were in advance polls within the town.

The results are unofficial and are subject to the determination of official election results by the chief election officer. Following a final review of the ballot counts, the chief election officer will declare official election results on Oct. 19.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor
Next story
Bob Wells retains Courtenay mayoral seat

Just Posted

Comox town hall. Black Press file photo
Updated: Comox voters pick mix of experience and new faces on council

At the Florence Filberg Centre, a lineup of about 15 people waited outside the building around noon to cast their ballot. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Steady stream of voters as election day in the Comox Valley is underway

In Kimberley, voting will take place at McKim School, 689 Rotary Drive, between the voting hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
It’s Election Day in Comox: Here’s everything you need to know

Russ Nelson in his shop, preparing bags of kindling as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Photo supplied
Annual kindling sale to raise money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association