Updated: Comox voters pick mix of experience and new faces on council

Candidates, family and staff await results at the Comox Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Haluschak

There is a mix of experience and new faces on Comox council, as voters in Comox elected six councillors in the municipal election Saturday night (Oct. 15).

Former councillor Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as mayor of the town while incumbents Jonathan Kerr (2,607 votes) Maureen Swift (1,764 votes), and Ken Grant (1,716 votes) were reelected, and Jenn Meilleur (1,937 votes), Steve Blacklock (1,922 votes) and Chirs Haslett (1,411) have been elected as new councillors.

Candidates Peter Gibson received 1,184 votes; Kealy Donaldson received 1,089; Don Davis received 761 votes and Ruby Sidhu received 750 votes.

Sidhu, who awaited the results at the Comox Recreation Centre with his family, described his experience running for the first time as “good and tiring” but is already looking ahead to the next municipal election.

“I work for the City of Courtenay with a full-time job, so I would come back home and leave brochures, so it was tiring but I’m glad it’s over. The deserving candidates got elected.”

He confirmed he is already planning on running again in the next municipal election.

Incumbent Coun. Maureen Swift explained she is pleased to be reelected and noted electors she engaged with have been happy with the work Comox council has done throughout the past four years.

“All incumbents got reelected which is good because with the newly acclaimed mayor that’s going to be a big role for Nicole (Minions) so hopefully we’ll be able to support her in that and some new faces which will bring some different ideas which is great.”

Susan Leslie was elected as school trustee with 1,396 votes. Candidates Vicky Trill received 706 votes while Randi Baldwin received 426.

There were 3,412 ballots cast and 1,717 ballots cast were in advance polls within the town.

The results are unofficial and are subject to the determination of official election results by the chief election officer. Following a final review of the ballot counts, the chief election officer will declare official election results on Oct. 19.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal election