Comox weekly market a no-go this summer

Love Local Food Co. presented the idea of a market to bring downtown together

A weekly summer market in Comox that was proposed for this year will not be going ahead. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A weekly seasonal market that was proposed to Comox council at the end of March for the downtown core this summer will not be going forward this year.

Cleo Tetrault and Holly Brotherston of Love Local Food Co. presented the idea of a market to create an opportunity for growers, small businesses and artisans to have a central location to grow their business in the town.

The pair told council they partnered with the Comox Business in Action and secured a space in the Comox Mall parking lot that would be closed to traffic, and were hoping to host every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.

In a release Local Love Food Co. said due to bus route logistics and upcoming construction projects, the town and the organization could not find a suitable location for the evening market.

“Having an evening market in the downtown Comox area has been a dream of ours for years,” stated the release. “While our proposal to the town and council for a seasonal market this summer is not able to proceed, we are hopeful in the prospect to develop an evening season/summer market and provide unique opportunities to bring our growers, producers, small businesses and artisans together.”

The pair added their market vision is a hybrid model, with not just food producers but a variety of small businesses and artisans complementing local businesses and uplifting the downtown community culture.

“Live music would be a constant to the market, creating an environment that’s safe to be outdoors while representing our ever-growing and adapting community.”



