Comox Youth Council compete for thousands to support youth mental health

Comox Youth Council is competing for five thousand dollars to support youth mental health.

When facilitator Laura Weston challenged the youth to create a leadership project in the community to do something that mattered to them.

The council has entered their project in The Promise Project, a national competition they learned about when speaker Joe Roberts visited this winter. If they win, they plan to donate the money to the new Comox Foundry that supports youth in the community.

“It is always inspiring when youth can come up with ways to connect with youth,” Weston noted.

The idea was to create a youth-led workshop about mental health for a Community Connections Day at Lake Trail School. The youth worked together to create a hands-on learning experience they call The Brain Game.

“We got the idea from playing the Brain Architecture game but it was more focussed on small children,” council member Thanasi Wees said. “We took the concept of building a brain through different experiences but we focussed on the kinds of things that are happening for youth.”

The game consists of a challenge to build the strongest brain possible out of straws and pipe cleaners. As the game progresses, participants learn about different kinds of stress and how they impact the way brains work. The youth will be supported by a staff member from the John Howard Society who will bring a trauma-informed lens and information about local supports for those who are interested.

People can sign up to play The Brain Game and other free activities during the Lake Trail Community Connections Day May 7.

Registration can be found at https://CVresilience.ca



