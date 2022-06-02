Graphic supplied

Construction complete on East Courtenay sewer main

The Greenwood Trunk sewer main in East Courtenay is complete.

The top priority in the City of Courtenay’s Sewer Master Plan, the project has increased sewer capacity in East Courtenay for current and anticipated development. The project includes new sanitary sewer mains off Anderton Road and a new sewer pump station, redirecting substantial sewage flows away from the Courtenay lift station and connecting to an existing section of the Greenwood Trunk Sewer constructed by the Comox Valley Regional District in 2017.

Geoff Garbutt, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, said the completion of the project is a major milestone.

“This has been an incredibly complex project, far greater than originally anticipated, due to the challenging groundwater conditions we encountered at the site,” said Garbutt. “We know many housing and commercial projects have been awaiting the completion of this project, and we are very pleased the Greenwood Trunk is now available for their use.”

Courtenay’s Greenwood Trunk includes 600 metres of gravel roadway, 3.2 kilometres of pipe and other supporting works, and will allow three smaller lift stations to be decommissioned.

Originally budgeted for $4.1 million, the project has required two budget reallocations to address groundwater issues, bringing the total cost to $6.95 million. The city is pursuing all options for cost recovery to offset the additional expense.

$1 million for the project has been provided through Community Works (Gas Tax) Funds.

For more information, visit The Greenwood Trunk Project page.

Courtenayinfrastructure

Previous story
2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges
Next story
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

The child care centre will be located at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland child care construction could begin in September

People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Health Canada has approved B.C.’s request to decriminalize small possessions of illicit drugs. Beginning on Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of street drugs on them, which can include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox Valley safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’

Linda MacMullen (seen here with her support dog, Bailey) is hopeful a new treatment for those living with myasthenia gravis will ultimately lead to more independence for her. Photo by Terry Farrell
Medical treatment offers hope for those living with myasthenia gravis