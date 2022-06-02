Construction complete on East Courtenay sewer main

The Greenwood Trunk sewer main in East Courtenay is complete.

The top priority in the City of Courtenay’s Sewer Master Plan, the project has increased sewer capacity in East Courtenay for current and anticipated development. The project includes new sanitary sewer mains off Anderton Road and a new sewer pump station, redirecting substantial sewage flows away from the Courtenay lift station and connecting to an existing section of the Greenwood Trunk Sewer constructed by the Comox Valley Regional District in 2017.

Geoff Garbutt, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, said the completion of the project is a major milestone.

“This has been an incredibly complex project, far greater than originally anticipated, due to the challenging groundwater conditions we encountered at the site,” said Garbutt. “We know many housing and commercial projects have been awaiting the completion of this project, and we are very pleased the Greenwood Trunk is now available for their use.”

Courtenay’s Greenwood Trunk includes 600 metres of gravel roadway, 3.2 kilometres of pipe and other supporting works, and will allow three smaller lift stations to be decommissioned.

Originally budgeted for $4.1 million, the project has required two budget reallocations to address groundwater issues, bringing the total cost to $6.95 million. The city is pursuing all options for cost recovery to offset the additional expense.

$1 million for the project has been provided through Community Works (Gas Tax) Funds.

For more information, visit The Greenwood Trunk Project page .

