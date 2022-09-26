Construction to begin on Cumberland child care facility

Starting Monday, Sept. 26, the contractor for the new Cumberland Child Care Centre will begin mobilizing and preparing the site.

Starting Monday, Sept. 26, the contractor for the new Cumberland Child Care Centre will begin mobilizing and preparing the site.

Fencing will be installed along with signage. In order to construct this new facility, an un-official disc golf course has been removed and the equipment returned to the owners. In the near term, contractors will begin preparing the site, including select removal of trees in consult with a project arborist.

Once completed, the facility will provide much needed child care spaces for families in Cumberland. Funding for the centre is through the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

ChildcareCumberland