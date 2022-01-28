Maple Ridge realtor identified as victim of fatal stabbing in Coquitlam

Police say her killing appears to be isolated and not random

The police have released photos of Ramina Shah in case any members of the public recognize her and can provide information about her murder on Jan. 27, 2022. (IHIT)

A Maple Ridge realtor has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing incident in a Coquitlam parkade on Thursday.

Ramina Shah, 32, was discovered by Coquitlam police at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 suffering from stab wounds, after they were called to a parking lot in the 1100-block of Austin Avenue.

Shah was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries.

A video posted online on Dec. 9, 2021, for Team Zubor and Associates with StoneHaus Realty, introduces Shah as one of their newest agents.

In the video Shah introduces herself as a mother of three and a passionate real estate investor for the past seven years.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, (IHIT), is now investigating the case and have released Shah’s name and photo in an effort to identify witnesses who may have seen her at the time of the incident.

Police say her killing appears to be isolated and not random.

IHIT is working with the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service.

The scene is being examined and a canvass for witnesses and CCTV is ongoing.

Homicide investigators are also looking to speak to friends and associates of Shah and they are also looking for dash-cam footage from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 around the Austin Avenue area.

“This is in its initial stages and we want to assure that there is no on-going risk,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “We are still gathering information and are asking for witnesses and CCTV.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

