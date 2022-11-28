British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home

Body of Traevon Desjarlais found in the closet of his Abbotsford group home

A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley.

The body of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found on Sept. 18, 2020, in the closet of his Abbotsford, B.C., group home four days after he was reported missing.

At the time of his death, Abbotsford police said there was no criminality involved, although the cause of his death was not released.

The teen had been living in the home operated by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society under contract to the provincial government.

The coroner’s jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath, but the inquest is not a fault-finding inquiry.

The coroner says in a statement that the jury will make recommendations, supported by evidence, on ways to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

RELATED: Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

RELATED: Mom of Indigenous teen who died in Abbotsford group home launches lawsuit

Child welfareFoster careIndigenousInquest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One person dies in Vancouver Island highway crash
Next story
Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region

Just Posted

BCLC logo
$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Comox Valley

The Teddy Bear Baskets raise funds for local non-profit organizations. Photo supplied
Christmas at Crown Isle returns on Dec. 1

Santa’s Barn at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens awaits the arrival of the Jolly Old Man himself. Photo submitted
Woodland Gardens’ annual Christmas season festivities kick off Dec. 1

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Pop-up banner image