A married couple and their two dogs were all hurt after being stuck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Lantzville last month. (Photo submitted)

A married couple and their two dogs were all hurt after being stuck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Lantzville last month. (Photo submitted)

Couple and their dogs struck in ‘serious’ Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Nanaimo RCMP put out call for tips about incident, which happened a month ago

A couple and their dogs were struck by an SUV, knocked into a ditch and injured in a hit-and-run in Lantzville last month.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release today, April 4, asking for any tips to help with the investigation into the incident, which happened exactly one month ago, March 4, at about 3:20 p.m. on Lorenzen Lane at the end of Superior Road.

Police say a couple reported that they had been walking their two dogs when the woman was struck by a black SUV, knocking her into her husband and into a ditch.

“[One of the victims] managed to crawl out to the roadway and saw that the suspect vehicle had stopped a short distance from them. He yelled for the driver to help but the vehicle then sped off towards Superior Road,” noted the press release.

The woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries and one of the dogs was “seriously injured” and required surgery on one of its legs.

“Based on where they were walking and given that the driver actually stopped the vehicle after striking them, it is inconceivable that the driver did not realize what had transpired,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-7458.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after incident on April 1


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end
Next story
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

Just Posted

Kickers flyhalf Nick Gilmour makes a move on a Chilliwack defender. Photo by Kai Mills.
Comox Valley Kickers men, women at different ends of lopsided rugby matches against Chilliwack

The Lutter family: Haley, Jason, and Henry. YANA helped the Lutters when Henry’s medical needs had them travelling to Victoria for treatment. Photo supplied
YANA assists Comox Valley family deal with first-born’s torticollis

The Cox herb garden features a birdbath in the centre. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Gardening for food sources becoming increasingly vital

Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents Indigo Jazz at the Flying Canoe Pub in Courtenay, April 7. File photo
Indigo Jazz will be making up for lost time at April 7 performance