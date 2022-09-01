File photo of Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells handing over keys to a family at a Habitat for Humanity home.

Courtenay agrees to donate land to Habitat for Humanity

A property on Lake Trail Road donated by the City of Courtenay will support Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s (Habitat VIN) efforts to build affordable housing for families in the Comox Valley.

The .11 acre property at 2140 Lake Trail, valued at $259,000 by BC Assessment as of July 1, 2021, will be transferred by the city to Habitat VIN for one dollar upon the city’s prior approval of a development plan for the site. The land was originally transferred to the city in 2011 as a condition of approving an adjacent development, also known as an amenity contribution, for future affordable housing.

The city’s recently adopted Official Community Plan (OCP) includes a goal of “Housing Choices for All,” and recommends partnership approaches to deliver and manage non- or below-market housing.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said the donation will support much-needed affordable housing in the Comox Valley.

“Our council enthusiastically supported this land donation, and we’re very excited this property will help Habitat for Humanity build more homes in our community for those who need them,” he said. “This project fits perfectly with the housing goals of our new Official Community Plan, and will truly be life-changing for the future homeowners who will live here.”

The OCP designates this area on Lake Trail Road as a “Neighbourhood Centre” which is supportive of multi-residential and other mixed uses. A comprehensive review of the city’s zoning bylaw will begin this year; in the meantime, a zoning bylaw amendment will be required to support Habitat’s eventual development plan for the property.

With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat for Humanity builds decent and affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families to build better, healthier lives. Habitat homeowners volunteer up to 500 hours and pay an affordable mortgage when purchasing their home.

“Habitat for Humanity is thrilled with the city’s commitment to this land transfer and the opportunity it provides to serve more families on the North Island,” said Jeff West, executive director of Habitat VIN. “As we all know, the housing crisis affects everyone. Municipal partnership holds the key to unlocking meaningful scale in the creation of affordable housing. This property transfer will help Habitat for Humanity realize its vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live.”

To learn more about eligibility for Habitat housing, or apply to be a homeowner, visit www.habitatnorthisland.com/apply

