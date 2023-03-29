Courtenay-Alberni MP ‘baffled’ by lack of federal housing funds following budget

While the 2023 Federal Budget released Tuesday (March 28) offered some highlights for taxpayers, Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says he’s disappointed by the lack of funds to address the housing crisis.

Johns noted from Ottawa shortly after the budget was released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that he is “completely baffled” by the lack of a cohesive housing strategy by the Liberal government. He noted the idea that free market housing will solve the housing shortage has never worked anywhere in the world.

“We have to make sure there is low and no-barrier housing and that needs are being met,” he said, and added there was also nothing in the budget to indicate additional federal support for Ukrainians immigrating to Canada.

While Johns took aim at the lack of Liberal support for housing, he did note there were some positives coming from the budget, including a $13-billion plan to expand dental care to families earning less than $90,000 a year.

The NDP government led the legislation last year to see the country have its first form of national dental care coverage – known as Bill C-31 – and Johns explained the program will roll out over the course of a few years. By the end of this year, the plan should cover children under 18, seniors and people with disabilities.

“It’s the right thing to do – people shouldn’t have to live in pain just to eat their dinner.”

He also noted another positive coming out of the budget was a one-time ‘grocery rebate’ which will provide eligible families with up to $467. He also praised a reduction in merchant fees – something he called “a big win for our riding” – a topic both he and the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce have been highlighting for years.

The federal government laid out new rules for credit card fees – which could be as high as three per cent every time a customer uses their card for a purchase. It was announced yesterday that interchange fees will be reduced by about 27 per cent for around 90 per cent of businesses that accept credit cards.

Johns also praised a 40 per cent increase in Canada Student Grants.

“This is massive for Comox Valley students attending North Island College,” he added.

In addition to a lack of funding for housing, Johns also called out the federal government for the lack of significant funding for mental health and the toxic drug crisis. He said while some funds were increased, “it’s not even close to the scale of what’s necessary.”



