Courtenay brewery comes up big at BC Beer Awards

Gladstone Brewing Company wins Brewery of the Year, four golds and a silver

A Courtenay brewery took the top spot as Brewery of the Year over the weekend at the 2022 BC Beer Awards in Vancouver.

Gladstone Brewing Company, located at 244 4th St., was awarded the prestigious honour Nov. 5 in addition to winning four gold medals and one silver for its beers.

The brewery’s Czech Dark Lager came out on top in the Dark Lager category beating out Parallel 49 Brewing and 33 Acres Brewing Company; its Gladstone Porter took gold in the Malty UK & Irish Ale category topping KPU Brew Lab and Smuggler’s Trail Caskworks; the Gladstone Red Ale beat out Philips Brewing & Malting Company and Monkey 9 Brewing Pub Corporation in the North American Amber & Brown Ale category; the Gladstone NEIPA took top spot in the Hazy IPA category topping Backcountry Brewing and Faculty Brewing Company while the Gladstone Cream Ale took silver in the North American Light Ale.

Another Courtenay brewery – Ace Brewing Company on Mansfield Drive – took the gold spot in the North American Light Ale category with its Drop Tank Blonde Ale. The brewery also took an honourable mention award in the International Lager category for its Spitfire Lager.

In a social media post, Gladstone noted they are “slightly at a loss for words over here … what a gigantic honour” and thanked their brew team of Levon Oldsun and Elie Dewulf, lead by head brewer Tak Guenette.

The BC Beer Awards featured more than 30 categories including Rookie of the Year, Brewery of the Year and Innovator of the Year.


BC Craft beer

