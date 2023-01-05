The provincial government intends to have 12,500 child care spaces offering a $10-a-day service by February. Stock image metrocreative

Courtenay child care centre added to $10 a day list

The Beaufort Children’s Centre is now able to provide a $10-a-day service, compliments of a B.C. Government program that is helping families save money.

The non-profit child care centre, located at the Courtenay campus of North Island College, has 54 spaces, 12 of which are infant-toddler. The other 42 spaces are for children aged 2.5 to kindergarten-age.

More than 1,375 child care spaces are moving into the $10 a Day ChildCareBC program in January, a Ministry of Education and Child Care news release states. Spaces in the program reduce the average cost of child care from $1,000 a month for full-time, centre-based infant care to $200 a month for the same service, saving families an average of $800 a month per child.

Beaufort is among 35 centres recently approved for the $10-a-day service. More spaces will be added during the coming weeks to meet government’s goal of 12,500 spaces by February.

Senior governments are also helping an estimated 69,000 families with child care costs at centres that are not part of the $10-a-day program through child care fee reductions up to $900 per month per child.

More to come.

READ: Courtenay daycare added to $10 a day childcare list

child care policyComox Valley

