Courtenay Christmas village open once again

The drive-in movie theatre - part of the walk-through display for Christmas on Cascara. Photo by Erin Haluschak

While it may seem early for some, Denise and Jim Madeiros began their Christmas set-up Sept. 1.

Instead of unpacking boxes of lights, garland and other decorations, preparations include setting up tables, cutting light holes in plywood and ensuring there is enough room in their Courtenay garage for what the couple believes is the largest Christmas village display in the Comox Valley.

They began their collection about 30 years ago, and estimate their current collection includes approximately 220 houses, about 400 people and 300 cars – all of which are set up in a walk-through display they call Chrismas on Cascara.

“We have wheelchair access, so everyone can come out and see the display,” says Jim. “Last year, we invited residents from Casa Loma, and we a visitors from a Campbell River Retirement home … and we even had a call from a woman in Calgary to have a private viewing on Boxing Day.”

They first opened it to the public three years ago, but two years ago, with Covid restrictions, they kept their doors closed. Last year, they re-opened to the public, with mask restrictions in place.

This year, they hope the display village – located at 2860 Cascara Cres. – will bring in as many people as possible. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Comox Valley Food Bank, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and The Autism Program (TAP) through the Comox Valley Child Development Centre. They will also be accepting non-perishable goods for the food bank.

The display runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, with private viewing available if arranged in advance by calling 250-897-5643 or 250-218-7177.

In addition to many pieces from past years, this year includes a new scene at the front of the display: a harbour with bridge, beach and seawall and even small touches such as seven boats with the names of the Madeiros’ grandchildren and a Harbour Air floatplane. There are even a few small icebergs in homage to an Alaskan cruise on which the couple recently travelled.

Other new features this year include the Starlight Theatre Drive-In scene with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing on a small screen, a parade scene down Main Street featuring a Harry Potter float and a viaduct in which a train zooms through.

Visitors can search for Comox Valley landmarks such as the Lorne Hotel, Toscanos, 19 Wing Comox, and even a bank robbery in progress. There are also hidden items for children to search for throughout the display.

The couple notes about 300 people visited the display in 2021 and they hope to raise more than $3,000 for charity this year.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas