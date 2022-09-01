Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton seeks re-election

Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton announced Monday that he will seek re-election on Oct. 15. Cole-Hamilton has served as a member of council since 2018, and a director of the CVRD since 2019.

He and his family live near Puntledge Park where they can often be seen walking their dog Daisy. Cole-Hamilton is a graduate of Dalhousie Law School who works at a law firm in downtown Courtenay. His background in law makes Cole-Hamilton a highly effective problem solver who works collaboratively to find balanced solutions with immediate and long-term benefits.

This last term in council was shaped by an unexpected global pandemic but Cole-Hamilton and his colleagues remained focussed on what matters to people in Courtenay:

•ACTION ON HOUSING: 1,391 new units built as of July; over 130 affordable or price-controlled units approved; secured provincial funding for 40 new homes for women and children leaving violence; fast-tracked 40 new affordable housing units for indigenous seniors;

•LOWEST LOCAL TAX INCREASES: balanced financial management gave Courtenay the lowest tax increases of all Comox Valley municipalities (average increase 2019-2022: Comox 3.72%; Courtenay 3.2%; Cumberland 5.42%);

•KEEPING DOWNTOWN STRONG AND VIBRANT: new mini-park on 4th; 24-hour washroom opened; improved lighting; night-time security patrols; expanded patio program;

•ENHANCING RIVERWAY TRAIL, PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS AND GREEN SPACES;

•RECONCILIATION AND RESPECT: partnerships with the K’ómoks First Nation and other Indigenous groups to build stronger connections;

•SAFE AND EFFICIENT TRANSPORTATION FOR ALL: continuing to maximize grant funding to support well planned investments in transportation;

•MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF CLIMATE CHANGE: natural disaster and climate ready Official Community Plan; more local food security and urban agriculture;

Outside his council role, Cole-Hamilton has volunteered his time to take on a leadership role province-wide as chair of Help Cities Lead. He led a team which successfully lobbied B.C. to develop a low-interest loan program for home-owners to finance heat pumps and other energy efficient home upgrades.

“We worked to get 36 local governments on board, from Kitimat to Vancouver. The Province saw this widespread support and has committed to developing it. This program will help people here in Courtenay and right across B.C.,” said Cole-Hamilton.

If re-elected, Cole-Hamilton will continue to collaborate effectively with colleagues on council and around the province to deliver the policies and solutions that Courtenay needs.

Get in touch with Will: email at willcolehamilton@gmail.com, visit willcolehamilton.ca, or on Facebook @ Will Cole-Hamilton, Councillor, City of Courtenay

BC municipal electionElection 2022Municipal election