Courtenay council approves lease renewal for warming centre

Courtenay council approved a one-year lease renewal that will enable the Comox Valley Transition Society to continue to operate the Connect Warming Centre at 685 Cliffe Ave. The centre supports individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Council will consider expanding the lease area with amendments, including maintenance and cleaning responsibilities extended to the front and rear of the building.

The city-owned building is intended to serve as a temporary location while staff and council seek permanent funding for a purpose-built shelter.

“I think we’re doing the right thing here,” said Coun. Doug Hillian, who feels the province is not living up to its responsibility in providing outreach services. “We’re also not relenting in our push for a permanent solution to provide these services in potentially a different location.”

Multi-use pathway

Council was presented with a pair of design options for a safe pathway between Arden Elementary and Lake Trail Middle School. In 2018, a group called the Arden Ambassadors appeared before council to bring the issue to light.

A three-metre wide path would cost about $1.73 million and require 65 trees to be removed. A two-metre wide gravel path, and widening bike lanes, would cost about $917,000. Council approved staff’s recommendation for the two-metre option, which would require fewer trees to be removed. A grant program will cover up to half the costs, up to $500,000.

LEAP

Council approved an expansion to the Leisure for Everyone Accessibility Program (LEAP) to include those 19 and older for a 12-month pilot starting Jan. 1, 2023.

According to Statistics Canada, 9,140 adults in the Comox Valley are eligible for LEAP. Of this, 4,075 live in Courtenay.

The city provides a Recreation Access program to residents in need of financial assistance. Benefits include 52 free admissions to drop-in programs. For 2022, Courtenay Recreation partnered with neighboring municipalities to offer LEAP for those 18 and under for a one-year pilot.

Staff will report back on pilot results.

Fire report

The Courtenay fire department responded to 429 incidents between Jan. 1 and June 30, just two more than the same time period in 2021. There were 81 alarm-activated calls, 69 motor vehicle incidents and 28 structure-related incidents. Inspectors performed 834 fire inspections of commercial properties in the city and fire protection district.



