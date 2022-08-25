Courtenay councillor appointed to FCM B.C. Caucus

Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton has been appointed to the B.C. Caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Photo supplied

Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton will be joining CVRD Area A director Daniel Arbour on a 13-person B.C. Caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, as appointed by FCM president Taneen Rudyk.

He is honoured to have been selected from many elected officials who applied from across B.C.

The FCM is known as the national voice for Canada’s local governments.

“Along with my colleagues, I’ll be working to ensure that the needs and priorities of local governments are reflected in the programs and policies of the federal government,” Cole-Hamilton said.

He feels it is important to bring the federal government back to the table to support affordable housing projects in B.C. Other urgent priorities facing B.C. communities is funding for infrastructure upgrades and replacement, and a science-based response to the deadly toxic drug crisis, starting with legalization.

RELATED: Comox Valley Regional District Area A director elected to FCM board



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtenayPolitics