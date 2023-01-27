Courtenay councillor fights to prevent deportation of resident

Courtenay council fully supports Wendy Morin’s efforts to prevent a resident from being deported to her native Zimbabwe.

Grace Mukadzambo arrived in Canada four years ago from the African country. She has a work permit, and has been awaiting a decision on an application for permanent residency. However, she is scheduled to be deported next week.

Morin heard about the situation through a resident.

“Grace did share with me sensitive information regarding her basis of claim. It is disturbing to say the least,” Morin said Wednesday, Jan. 25 at council. “I’m not going to go into the detail, but I will say that if she is returned to Zimbabwe, she certainly faces violence. She states that she fears death, rape and torture.”

Morin said Grace has been a valuable member of the community. She holds down four jobs, working with vulnerable individuals. One of her employers says a program is in danger of shutting down without Grace’s help.

Morin notes there is a Canada-wide workforce crisis. With increasing challenges such as homelessness and toxic drugs, newcomers such as Grace are helping fill vital positions in the health and social service sectors.

She said the federal government needs to do a better job of streamlining and expediting immigration processes to help refugees gain permanent residency status.

Morin asked council to urge Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to stay Grace’s deportation and allow time for her permanent residency process to be completed. Council unanimously approved her resolution.

Coun. Evan Jolicoeur said a Go Fund Me page is raising money to help Grace fight her case in federal court. The campaign has raised more than $5,000 of its $9,000 goal to help her pay legal and travel costs.

Morin has discussed Grace’s case with the office of Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns.

“They’re going to help me fast-track things and provide support,” she said. “We don’t know why this is happening.”

On Jan. 13, Grace was told that an agent of the Canadian Border Service Agency had ordered her deportation from Edmonton (where she lived two years) to Zimbabwe on Monday, Jan. 30, the Go Fund Me page states.

A petition to Fraser garnered 150 signatures on its first day.



