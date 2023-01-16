Courtenay councillor takes a seat on Union of BC Municipalities board

Courtenay Coun./CVRD board vice-chair Will Cole-Hamilton will be joining the board of directors of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. File photo

Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton will be joining the board of directors of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, the association which represents local governments across the province.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the UBCM board chose three new directors to fill vacancies created by last fall’s local government elections. Cole-Hamilton was honoured to be selected from among 17 mayors and councillors from across B.C.

“Along with my colleagues, I’ll be working to ensure that the needs and priorities of local governments are reflected in the programs and policies of the B.C. government,” said Cole-Hamilton, who also serves as vice-chair of the Comox Valley Regional District board.

“As a board member I can bring Courtenay’s concerns to the table when speaking with ministers and senior officials in Victoria.”

Cole-Hamilton’s priorities include affordable housing, improved mental health and addiction services, and increased support for local governments as they address the challenges of climate change.

City CouncilCourtenay