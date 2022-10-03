Courtenay, CVEP offer emergency preparedness session

A Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Information Session runs Nov. 24. St. John’s Ambulance photo

If an emergency happened here, would you and your family be prepared? Would you have the skills and supplies to be self-sufficient for up to seven days?

The City of Courtenay is partnering with the Comox Valley Emergency Program on an upcoming Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Information Session on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Courtenay Firehall at 650 Cumberland Rd.

Ian Robertson, lieutenant/operations assistant at the firehall, noted the importance of recovery.

“Meeting your neighbour for the first time at 3 a.m. after disaster has already struck puts you, your family and neighbourhood at an immediate disadvantage,” he said. “We know that neighbourhoods that prepare for disaster, recover faster.”

This free educational session is for individuals and neighbourhoods to gather, establish relationships, and learn more about Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program and FireSmart tools, and the supports each of these programs has to offer. The presentation is intended to create resiliency in the community by connecting neighbours and fostering a self-reliant approach on emergency preparedness.

Learn about the risks in our area, as well as tips on how to prepare. Neighbourhoods that prepare for disaster, recover faster. “NEPP is a place for people to meet, share ideas and develop a neighbourhood plan that will help create a positive outcome for everyone,” said Robertson.

Early registration is encouraged as space is limited to 35 participants.

For more information or to register, call 250-338-5371 or 338-1000, or visit the Lewis Centre or Florence Filberg Centre in person. To register online, visit www.courtenay.ca/reconline and follow the prompts to the portal for online registration, then enter 11182 into the Activity Search.

