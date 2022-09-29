Courtenay facility closures for Sept. 30

Courtenay City Hall will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 to acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. File photo

City of Courtenay facilities will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 to acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and to reflect on the impacts of the residential school system on survivors, their families and communities.

The City of Courtenay is making a contribution to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, as per guidance by Northwest Coast artist Andy Everson for the use of his Every Child Matters design.

Facility closures:

•City Hall

•Florence Filberg Centre

•Lewis Centre

•LINC Youth Centre

•Public Works Yard

•Courtenay Fire Hall

Reminder: There is no curbside collection Friday. Collection for all zones shifts by one day, with garbage and yard waste collection for Zone 1 happening Monday, Oct. 3.

Fire and Other Emergency Services:

• The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department will be on-call for emergency services. Call 911

• The Public Works Yard will be on-call for emergency services at (250) 334-2947.