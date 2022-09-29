Courtenay City Hall will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 to acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. File photo

Courtenay City Hall will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 to acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. File photo

Courtenay facility closures for Sept. 30

City of Courtenay facilities will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 to acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and to reflect on the impacts of the residential school system on survivors, their families and communities.

The City of Courtenay is making a contribution to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, as per guidance by Northwest Coast artist Andy Everson for the use of his Every Child Matters design.

Facility closures:

•City Hall

•Florence Filberg Centre

•Lewis Centre

•LINC Youth Centre

•Public Works Yard

•Courtenay Fire Hall

Reminder: There is no curbside collection Friday. Collection for all zones shifts by one day, with garbage and yard waste collection for Zone 1 happening Monday, Oct. 3.

Fire and Other Emergency Services:

• The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department will be on-call for emergency services. Call 911

• The Public Works Yard will be on-call for emergency services at (250) 334-2947.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s new 5-year health-care strategy promises to breakdown barriers, expand powers
Next story
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates

Just Posted

The Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock team poses with honourary member Alyanna Stokes, before she hops into the lead car to take the team to Valley View School, where Alyanna is in Grade 5. Alyanna is a cancer survivor. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Tour De Rock pedals through the Comox Valley

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo
RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

School District 71 office
Courtenay school board trustee candidate distributing anti-SOGI material

Volunteers at the Lake Trail Repair Café will help fix small electronics and appliances, wood projects, bicycles, toys and clothes. Photo supplied
Lake Trail Repair Café an alternative to landfill

Pop-up banner image