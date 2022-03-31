Courtenay Fire Department called out to truck fire

Courtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie WintonCourtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie Winton
Courtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie WintonCourtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie Winton

The Courtenay Fire Department attended a pickup truck fire Wednesday morning (March 31) on the 700 block of 26 Street in Courtenay.

“We received the page at 9:30 this morning,” said deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Welsh. “It was involved in the engine department and spreading to the cab (when firefighters arrived).”

A total of seven firefighters (in one engine and the command vehicle) responded to the call.

“Crews arrived, deployed two lines and extinguished the fire,” said Welsh.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ALSO: Comox Valley RCMP looking for tips on vehicle arson

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenayfire

Previous story
RCMP make public appeal in Victoria about missing Ladysmith girl
Next story
Murders of 2 friends go ‘cold’; Vancouver police look for tips to find killers, 34 years later

Just Posted

Downtown Comox in bloom. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Weekly seasonal market proposed for downtown Comox

54-year old Michael Davey was last seen on March 30, 2022 in Courtenay. Photo via Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing man

The artifact appears to be a war club. Photo, K’ómoks First Nation
Royston-area man turns up Indigenous artifact in yard

Aaron Hong with his mother, Michelle. Aaron had a life-altering diagnosis of leukemia last year. YANA was there to help the family. Photo supplied
YANA by family’s side when toddler receives leukemia diagnosis