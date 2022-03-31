Courtenay Fire Department called out to truck fire

Courtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie Winton Courtenay Fire Department was called out to extinguish a truck fire on March 31. Photo by Carrie Winton

The Courtenay Fire Department attended a pickup truck fire Wednesday morning (March 31) on the 700 block of 26 Street in Courtenay.

“We received the page at 9:30 this morning,” said deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Welsh. “It was involved in the engine department and spreading to the cab (when firefighters arrived).”

A total of seven firefighters (in one engine and the command vehicle) responded to the call.

“Crews arrived, deployed two lines and extinguished the fire,” said Welsh.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

