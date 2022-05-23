Courtenay flooring store has new owners and a new face

End of the Roll in Courtenay offers the best in service and selection in a newly renovated showroom.

With new owners and a bright, newly renovated showroom measuring over 7,000 square feet, End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay offers an array of products from North America’s leading flooring brands.

Providing a pleasant experience when purchasing flooring, the key is their knowledgeable and friendly staff, an appealing warehouse filled with inventory and the most competitive prices in the industry.

“With a bigger, better and cleaner showroom, we’ve put a new face on the business!” says owner Jason McKinnon.

New store manager Blaire Fenton and the team will take the time to get to know you and understand what flooring options will suit your lifestyle. Whether you’re a homeowner, builder or contractor, their knowledgeable staff can help you with your flooring considerations.

With more than 50 independently owned locations across Canada, End of the Roll provides exceptional value on the latest flooring choices. They’ve got a fantastic selection of hardwood, carpets, resilient vinyls, laminates, and tiles always in stock. No need to rely on small samples to visualize the end result because they have your flooring in store.

They work directly with North America’s leading manufacturers, ordering large quantities for their multiple store locations. That means they can pass the savings on to their customers.

End of the Roll customers will always find the flooring and accessories they need to fit their lifestyle.

Customer service is number one

At End of the Roll Courtenay they believe that customer service doesn’t end with you choosing your flooring; they’ll help you schedule your installation, provide product education and help choose accessories.

The experience for each of their customers should be nothing but the best. They’re a company that stands behind their products and service, and they understand how important it is to be part of the community.

In 2019, End of the Roll partnered with Torly’s and Floors Now by donating $0.10 for every sq. ft. sold of RigidWood Firm Premier to support the Trilogy Foundation, a non-profit organization aiding families and communities affected by tragedy, disaster and poverty.

“We’re a strong locally owned business that covers all aspects of your flooring needs. We’re proud to be a full service, start-to-finish flooring store,” McKinnon says. “Because we have one of the largest inventories in Courtenay you can take advantage of our fully warranteed, cash-and-carry service.”

Find out more about this amazing flooring showroom on Facebook and Instagram, request a free online estimate, email with questions, or head down to 2998 Kilpatrick Avenue #2, to see why they are Canada’s Flooring Leader!