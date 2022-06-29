Courtenay homicide suspect makes court appearance in Nanaimo

Next court appearance is set for Aug. 17

The accused made an appearance in Nanaimo on June 29. Black Press file photo

A man charged in a homicide in Courtenay earlier this year made a court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 29.

On March 6, Comox RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man following a call to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay. Paramedics attended to an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. In a news release, police reported the suspect was known to the victim.

RELATED: Comox Valley RCMP investigating homicide at Courtenay home

Anousone Chang faces one count of second-degree murder and is in custody.

According to Court Services Online, he will be back in court on Aug. 17 to fix a date for trial.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court