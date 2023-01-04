Courtenay installs Aqua Dam for seasonal flood control

The City of Courtenay is deploying the Aqua Dam portable water-filled flood barrier in Lewis Park as a seasonal and precautionary flood control measure.

Installation is underway today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The dam is expected to remain in place for several weeks.

No traffic impacts are expected, although some parking will be affected at the Lewis Centre main parking lot to make room for crews and equipment.

The City has used the Aqua Dam as a seasonal flood control tool since 2015. Due to unseasonably dry conditions in fall, the dam is being deployed later than usual for the winter season.

Other measures implemented in recent years include a Tall Wall, installed permanently in 2016 on the Old Island Highway between Ryan Road and Headquarters Road, as well as one-way check valves in storm drains in the Puntledge Business District to prevent backflow during flood events.

These flood control measures have been developed over the past several years to maintain important transportation links as long as possible and mitigating impacts to low-lying areas during flooding events.

No matter where you live in the city, you can help reduce the potential for flooding in your neighbourhood. Please periodically check and clear the grates over catch basins near your property to remove any leaves or debris. Visit www.courtenay.ca/maps for an interactive Catch Basin Map.

To report problems, contact Public Works at 250-338-1525 (after-hours emergency 250-334-2947) or email publicworks@courtenay.ca

