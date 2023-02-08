Courtenay launches Alternative Approval Process for parkland disposition

The City of Courtenay has launched an AAP to gain elector assent to dispose of a 232.6 square metre area of undeveloped parkland behind Harbourview Boulevard in “The Ridge” subdivision.

An Alternative Approval Process has launched in Courtenay to gain elector assent for the City to dispose of a 232.6 square metre area of undeveloped parkland behind Harbourview Boulevard in “The Ridge” subdivision.

The disposition would be for the purpose of facilitating strata road access from 3327 Harbourview Blvd. to a proposed 12-lot subdivision at 4070 Fraser Rd. Public access would continue across the disposed parcel to the remaining parkland.

The parkland in question is valued at $22,983 as determined by an independent property appraisal. If the project proceeds, the parkland would be purchased by the applicant, with the funds allocated to the City’s parkland acquisition reserve fund.

Council may adopt “Parkland Disposition Bylaw No. 3050” unless at least 10 per cent of electors sign and submit response forms by Friday March 24 at 4 p.m.

The number of eligible Courtenay electors has been determined to be 22,656. Therefore, the number of forms that indicates the bylaw does not have elector assent is 2,266.

For those who support the bylaw, no action is required.

Those who oppose the bylaw should complete an elector response form and return it to City Hall by the above deadline. Response forms are available at www.courtenay.ca/AAP or at Courtenay City Hall.

Completed elector response forms may be submitted in person at City Hall, by mail to the City of Courtenay, 830 Cliffe Ave. Courtenay, B.C. V9N 2J7, or by email: election@courtenay.ca Elector response forms must be received by the deadline.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/AAP

