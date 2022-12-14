Courtenay project to house low-income Indigenous seniors, singles

File photo of the Wachiay Friendship Centre. The Wachiay affordable housing project will be located at 1679 McPhee Ave. in Courtenay.

Naut’sa mawt, a Coast Salish word meaning ‘together as one,’ is the name of the Wachiay affordable housing project, which aims to house low-income Indigenous seniors and singles.

To be constructed at 1679 McPhee Ave. in Courtenay, the five-storey building will consist of eight studios and 32 one bedroom units. The project vision is to provide housing options close to services — including the Wachiay Friendship Centre — and to increase the affordable housing stock, and improve the quality of life of Indigenous peoples. Because the project is being funded through BC Housing, Wachiay will be drawing applicants from the housing registry, Roger Kishi, program co-ordinator of homeless and housing programs, said at Courtenay council Dec. 12.

Lindsay Monk of M’akola Development Services said the hope is to break ground in February or March.

Wachiay is requesting a waiver of Development Cost Charges, which the city estimates at $88,468.55.

Safety Award

The city has received a Safety Improvement Award from the BC Municipal Safety Association, which recognizes local governments or activities that improve rating, and reduce injuries, illness, disease and fatalities.

“The City of Courtenay has demonstrated a notable example of leadership, dedication and hard work in reducing the costs of claims by creating a safer and healthier workplace, and helping injured workers recover and return to work,” association CEO Mike Roberts states in a letter.

Overdose Prevention Services

Council approved a resolution from Evan Jolicoeur for the city to request Island Health to provide a temporary Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) with inhalation services in the Comox Valley.

Jolicoeur notes the primary mode of consumption in Northern Vancouver Island is inhalation, but the valley is the only Island community without inhalation services at an OPS.

His resolution also calls for a suitable location for a temporary and permanent OPS with inhalation services.



