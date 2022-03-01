Residents at 430 5th St. are not happy with early morning noise generated by street sweepers and leaf blowers. Scott Stanfield photo

Residents at 430 5th St. are not happy with early morning noise generated by street sweepers and leaf blowers. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay residents lose sleep due to early morning street sweeping

Jonathan Whitley and neighbours who live in a building at the corner of 5th and England in downtown Courtenay are losing sleep twice a week due to early morning noise from street sweepers and leaf blowers.

In a Feb. 28 presentation to Courtenay council, Whitley said street cleaning starts around 5:30 a.m. twice a week. Early morning garbage pickup is also bothersome.

“It’s extremely disruptive,” said Whitley, who lives at 430 5th St. “It’s affected our quality of life.”

On both days, he said the noise begins when the leaf blower moves along the sidewalk, then the sweeper takes seven passes on his street, within 16 metres of his window.

Whitley questions why the work has to begin at 5:30 a.m. He feels parking and safety issues are not valid reasons, noting that merchants and pedestrians do not appear on 5th until 8 a.m.

“If we could sleep until seven o’ clock, we’d be a lot happier,” Whitley said, noting the same person operates the blower and sweeper. “If the sweeper could start at seven, he’d be done by eight. A sizable number of people don’t deserve to lose three hours of sleep a week for six months of the year. That’s a lot. It’s unfair. It’s unnecessary.”

He noted that a 107-112 decibel range is equivalent to a jackhammer or monster truck rally.

He also noted that Vancouver and Victoria are set to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in the next year or two.

City staff told Whitley the noise bylaw exempts these uses. He questions city guidelines about exemptions, and what can be done to change the guidelines. He also asked if a member of council would be willing to take the lead on the issue.

Coun. David Frisch said Whitley raised some fair questions and presented a compelling argument, which garners consideration as the downtown densifies.

Coun. Doug Hillian agreed the city needs to look at the situation.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BylawsCourtenay

 

Residents at 430 5th St. are not happy with early morning noise generated by street sweepers and leaf blowers. Scott Stanfield photo

Residents at 430 5th St. are not happy with early morning noise generated by street sweepers and leaf blowers. Scott Stanfield photo

Previous story
Victoria considers suspending ties with twin city in Russia
Next story
Over half of Canadians can’t keep up with the cost of living: poll

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott connects with a citizen shortly after he raises the Ukrainian flag Feb. 28 in front of town hall to show solidarity with the country. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Comox Valley Ukrainian community planning rally

There are many “homemade” solutions to rid yourself of a rabbit problem in your garden, but Leslie Cox questions the practicality of some of those solutions. She chooses to let nature take its course. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Dealing with a pest in the garden

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships

Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship