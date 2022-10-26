Courtenay residents reminded of fireworks restrictions

Black Press file photo of fireworks.

With Halloween weekend approaching, the City of Courtenay and the Courtenay Fire Department are reminding residents that fireworks are restricted within city limits.

Keep in mind the community is still at high risk for wildfire, and this restriction is in place to protect residents from property damage, serious burns, and injuries including eye and hand trauma.

Anyone selling or discharging fireworks in violation of Courtenay’s bylaws could be subject to fines.

Other fire safety tips for a fun and safe Halloween:

•Use flashlights, glow sticks, and battery-operated candles instead of decorating with candles.

•Keep combustible decorations made of paper or dried leaves and flowers well away from sources of heat, and keep all exits clear.

•Choose Halloween costumes, wigs and accessories that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant. Avoid costumes with long trailing pieces that could ignite. If making a child’s costume for children, always keep fire safety in mind.

•Teach children to stay clear of open flames and other heat sources, and ensure they know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothes catch on fire.

For those residing outside the City of Courtenay, but within one of Courtenay’s Fire Protection Districts, fireworks are regulated by the Comox Valley Regional District. This year, due to extremely dry conditions, the CVRD has also announced they will not be issuing fireworks permits for electoral areas A, B, and C.

Visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/fireworks for more information.

