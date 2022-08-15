Courtenay shooting suspect sentenced in court to five years

The accused in the June 2019 shooting incident in the area of the Coffee Love Bug shop was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court Friday. Record file photo

A man charged in connection with firing shots near a Courtenay coffee shop three years ago has received five years in jail.

Zachary E. Gordon had pleaded guilty June 23 to counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, possessing a loaded restricted firearm and possessing a firearm while being prohibited. Several other charges were stayed.

On Aug. 12 in Nanaimo Supreme Court, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years, three years and 18 months, respectively. He also received a one-year sentence for a robbery charge from the Vancouver area. This will run consecutively to the sentences for the Courtenay incident.

After received credit for time spent in custody, Gordon’s time to be served amounts to 1,592 days, or a little over four years. He also faces a lifetime firearm ban and must provide a DNA sample for an offenders’ database.

Gordon had been scheduled to go to trial for the case, most recently set for March 2023.

He was arrested almost a year after the early morning shooting incident on June 9, 2019 in the area of Cumberland Road, Piercy Avenue and Tull Avenue.

“Investigators can confirm that multiple shots were fired on the 900-block of Cumberland Road, damaging a nearby vehicle and two buildings,” Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said at the time. “No victims have come forward to police and there was no evidence left behind at the scene to indicate anyone was grievously injured. This is not believed to be a random incident.”



