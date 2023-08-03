Courtenay traffic should fall when new bike lane introduced: staff

A painted bike lane is seen last month in Everett, Washington. The regional district in Comox Valley is planning upgrades, which could introduce similar lanes to Cumberland Road. (Olivia Vanni/The Herald)

This will get your wheels turning — at least, that’s the plan.

Regional staff are working on a bicycle lane between Cumberland and Courtenay. The project started late last month, when planners got the go-ahead to choose between two routes: the Comox Valley Parkway, or a mix of alternate road and paths.

The project is taking the form of painted bicycle lanes on Cumberland Road with added space, and side road paths along the Comox Valley Parkway.

The plan could change, however, depending on what staff find to be the most sensible, cost-effective approach.

Why add bike lanes?

There’s a few reasons.

Commuters from Cumberland find the idea attractive, according to Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown.

“Almost as soon as [the connector] went in, people were like, ‘We should get a bike route,’” said Brown.“Lots of them want to ride their bike [into Courtenay for work days] but they don’t feel safe on the connector.”

Comox Valley Cycling Coalition president Mike Keohane agreed with that statement.

Commuters have no option but the parkway, he said, and find it dangerous. They regularly encounter debris along the side of the road, and are vulnerable.

“Most cyclists do not feel comfortable choosing this route,” said Keohane. “They are only separated by a painted line from vehicles traveling 80 kmph or more.”

What’s in it for Courtenay?

Cumberland folk have something to gain, but how does the project benefit Courtenay? The Record brought this question to acting mayor Will Cole-Hamilton.

First, Cole-Hamilton said, the city would see less cars on the road. If people commute to Courtenay using bikes, that “certainly eases some of our traffic concerns.”

Especially in the case of students.

Students past Grade 9 are often driven to Courtenay, he said, as there is no school for these grades in Cumberland. Planners recently found that end-of-school bell time (3:15 p.m.) prompts a wave of traffic in Courtenay.

The bike path would also allow residents to trek up to Cumberland, said Cole-Hamilton. The uphill ride might have been uncommon for bikers in the past, but e-bikes have changed that equation, making recreation trails in Cumberland more handy.

ALSO: Car and motorcycle collide at Ryan and Back Road



connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreation