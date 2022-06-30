Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department seeking recruits

The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new recruits for the 2022-2023 training year. File photo

The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new recruits for the 2022-2023 training year, and is hosting an open house in late July for those interested in learning more.

Volunteer applications are being accepted. Anyone considering applying is welcome to visit the Courtenay Fire Hall at 650 Cumberland Rd. on Wednesday, July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet the team, ask questions, and find out what it’s like to join this progressive, inclusive, highly trained department.

Medical and fitness testing would be completed in early August, followed by interviews, with recruits formally beginning in September. Training will be completed in 12 months with graduates achieving professional firefighter NFPA 1001 Level 2.

Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Welsh says the department is looking for around 10 recruits.

“We’ve worked hard to build a training program that will provide all the skills someone will need to achieve professional firefighter certification in one year – the same certification used by departments across North America,” said Welsh. “We’re very proud of our members, our equipment and our facilities, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming new recruits to our team.”

Recruits must be City of Courtenay residents at least 18 years old, with a valid B.C. driver’s licence and willing to have a driver’s abstract and criminal record check. Candidates must be in good physical condition and available for weekly Tuesday night training sessions.

Training takes place at the Courtenay Fire Hall and the W.A. Lane MacDonald Fire Training Centre on Waters Place, with some specialized training off-site.

Over the 12-month training period, recruits will learn about confined space, auto extrication, live firefighting, first responder medical, self-rescue techniques, wildfire and hazardous materials.

FMI: visit www.courtenay.ca/fire or call 250-334-2513.

