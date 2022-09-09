Courtenay voters to choose among three mayoral and 15 council candidates

Voters in the city of Courtenay will have a long list of candidates to choose from on Oct. 15, including three candidates running for mayor.

Incumbent Bob Wells will be challenged for his seat by former councillor Erik Eriksson and newcomer Aaron Dowker.

There are 15 candidates running for the six council seats in Courtenay.

Incumbents Will Cole Hamilton, David Frisch, Doug Hillian, Melanie McCollum, Wendy Morin and Manno Theos have all filed their nomination papers.

Trying to unseat them will be Phil Adams, Steffan Chmuryk, Brennan Day, Michael Gilbert, Evan Jolicoeur, Jin Lin, Lyndsay Northcott, Deana Simkin and Starr Winchester.

There are also four people running for the Courtenay school trustee position. Incumbent Janice Caton is being challenged by Shannon Aldinger, Anita Devries and Jasmine Willard.

Go to https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/ to read submissions filed by candidates.

