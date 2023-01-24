Courtenay walk-in clinic set to close in the spring

The Washington Park Medical Clinic at the Superstore plaza in Courtenay is set to close April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin Haluschak

After serving the community for nearly 30 years, the Washington Park Medical Clinic in Courtenay is permanently closing.

The walk-in clinic – located at the Superstore Plaza at 757 Ryan Rd. – announced its last day of providing patient services is April 28.

A staff member at the clinic said doctors have to attach patients to the clinic, and the doctors working at the walk-in clinic have their own clinics in which they work on other days of the week.

According to a letter posted on the clinic’s website, the average fee for a patient seen at the Washington Park office is $31, with 30 to 40 per cent of the amount going to cover overhead costs.

“The ever-increasing burden of administrative work to review laboratory and radiology results, specialist consults, and other paperwork are not paid for, and many physicians work, uncompensated, into the evening in order to get this done, and to ensure proper care,” reads the letter.

“For these reasons, and many more, it is difficult to financially support our clinics, which leads to the closures we have all heard about in the news. In addition, several physicians are turning away from longitudinal family medicine in order to work in other clinical environments that allow less stress and better compensation.”

According to the clinic, there are 900,000 British Columbians without a family doctor.

