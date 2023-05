Temperature highs of 31 degrees Celcius expected over the weekend

Rotary Water Park opened early for the season!

Courtenay kick-started its Lewis Park water features a week ahead of schedule, opening on Saturday (May 13). The city is expecting temperatures this weekend at a high of 28 degrees Celcius on Saturday, and 31 Celcius on Sunday.

The city park at 489 Old Island Highway is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Comox Valley opens cooling stations to combat heat wave



connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.