BCMSA 2022 Safety Improvement Award

BCMSA 2022 Safety Improvement Award

Courtenay’s workplace safety program receives award

Over the past 10 years the City of Courtenay has seen a sizable reduction in the number and severity of employee injuries, with a greater than 60 per cent overall decrease in the number of employee injuries.

The BC Municipal Safety Association has recognized these results through a 2022 Safety Improvement Award.

The city was recognized at the Joint Public Works Association and BC Municipal Safety Association Annual Conference in October. City staff provided an update on the award and the safety program for Courtenay council at the Dec. 12 meeting.

“We are so proud of the city’s safety program,” said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. “Our enviable safety record is helping keep our staff safe. Every injury we prevent is a worker saved from harm, and I want to acknowledge the contributions of every single city employee for this achievement.

“I have been quite open about the fact that my father was killed in a workplace accident when I was a child,” added Wells. “This deeply affected my family and changed the course of our lives. I talk about it because I know I am not alone, and by raising awareness we can help reinforce the importance of workplace safety. This is personal to me, so I’m incredibly proud of the city’s ongoing and proactive efforts on our award-winning safety program.”

Courtenay’s workplace safety program involves a workforce that is well-educated and engaged on safety, participating in an internal responsibility system that everyone in the organization is part of.

Managers and supervisors co-ordinate health and safety training, establish control measures, and ensure reporting systems are followed, with ongoing monitoring.

All workers are strongly encouraged to take an active role in speaking up and reporting when they see something unsafe, and reporting near-misses so they can be used for learning and follow-up.

The program is overseen by the city’s Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee, consisting of exempt and unionized employees to monitor how the program is working across the organization and collaborating with individual divisions to correct hazards as they are identified.

Thanks to below-average injury rates and time loss, the city pays 15 per cent less than the industry base rate in WorkSafe insurance premiums.

For those interested in working for the City of Courtenay, employment opportunities are available at www.courtenay.ca/jobs

Courtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Next story
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced

Just Posted

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team just released their initial air show schedule for 2023. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)
Snowbirds release 2023 show schedule, set to return to Comox for spring training

A car was destroyed on Dove Creek Road Saturday afternoon when it caught fire. Photo by Claudia Harper
Fire destroys car on Dove Creek Road

From left to right: paramedic MJ Brownlee presented Greg and Tina Valliere and Greg Slobodin with the Vital Link Award at the Denman Island paramedic station Dec. 13 during a special award ceremony. Photo by Erin Haluscchak
Trio honoured for emergency roadside rescue on Denman Island

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ). Black Press file photo
Comox Valley Airport offers tips for holiday travel

Pop-up banner image