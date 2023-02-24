Courts find Courtenay councillor not guilty of assault

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch has been found not guilty of assault, in relation to an alleged offence against his wife on Jan. 7.

Thursday at the Courtenay Court House, he pled guilty to a lesser offence of fear of injury/damage to property.

Judge David Patterson ordered Frisch to pay a $500 peace bond (810 recognizance), which requires a person to agree to specific conditions.

“You must keep the peace and behave,” Patterson said.

Frisch is to have no contact with his wife, unless she grants permission. If he sees her in public, Patterson said he must leave the vicinity immediately.

As per the Criminal Code of Canada, a section 810 recognizance is supervised like a probation order because of the threat of harm to a community or person it is intended to address. Patterson said the lesser charge is not criminal. However, he said if Frisch does not follow his conditions, he could be arrested.

Along with paying the $500 bond, Frisch must report to a probation officer and attend counselling sessions, which could focus on relationships, or interpersonal skills.

Frisch had been on a mandated leave of absence from council due to the legal matter. As per the Community Charter, he continued to receive council pay and hold office, but could not carry out duties as a council member while the matter was before the courts.

The Record has reached out to the city for comment.

