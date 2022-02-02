The COVID-19 outbreak at Comox Valley Seniors Village has been declared over. (Google Maps image)

COVID outbreak at Comox Valley Seniors Village declared over

  • Feb. 2, 2022 8:30 a.m.
Island Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Comox Valley Seniors Village to be over.

In total, nine resident cases and two staff cases were attributed to this outbreak. The outbreak remained limited to units DF1 and DF2.

Outbreak protocols will now be ended at the sites. Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms will continue.

Island Health commended the staff “for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances.”

