COVID outbreak declared at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay

Island Health issued an advisory Monday afternoon, declaring a COVID outbreak at Glacier View Lodge.

According to the statement, eight resident cases have been identified relating to this outbreak. At this point, the outbreak has been contained to the Rose Unit, Wings 3 and 4.

The case numbers reported in this bulletin are cases that have been confirmed via PCR testing or follow-up from Island Health’s case and contact management team.

During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, patients and family members.

Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and licensed care facilities.

GVL was one of five Vancouver Island long-term care facilities identified on Monday as having active outbreaks. The others named were Nanaimo Seniors Village long-term care home, Sluggett House long-term care home in Brentwood Bay, Island View Place Care long-term care home in Saanichton, and Sunridge Place long-term care home in Duncan.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Comox Valley Seniors Village to be over. In total, nine resident cases and two staff cases were attributed to this outbreak. The outbreak remained limited to units DF1 and DF2.

Outbreak protocols will now be ended at the site. Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms will continue.

Island Health commended the staff “for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances.”

