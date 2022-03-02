COVID outbreak declared over at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay

Island Health has declared the COVID outbreak at Glacier View Lodge to be over.

In total, 22 resident cases and six staff cases were attributed to the outbreak, which was originally confirmed by Island Health on Feb. 7.

Other outbreaks declared over on March 1 include: Sidney All Care long-term care home in Sidney (nine residents, four staff); Wexford Creek long-term care home in Nanaimo (41 residents, four staff), and; Veterans Memorial Lodge long-term care home in Victoria (49 residents, 15 staff).

Island Health has also declared three new outbreaks in the region: Berwick House Gordon Head long-term care home in Victoria (Brio unit); The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home in Victoria (6th floor, west wing), and; Greenwoods long-term care home on Salt Spring Island.

In general, the following outbreak response protocols have been implemented at the sites:

· Essential visits and single designated visitor visits will continue;

· No congregate dining or group activities;

· Staff movement will be limited wherever possible;

· Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue;

· Residents, families and staff are being notified;

· Enhanced screening of all staff and patients for symptoms.

During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, patients and family members.

