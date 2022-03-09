Cowichan Women Against Violence has just 3 weeks to find property

Grant funding deadline is March 31, shelter group being priced out of the market

Cowichan Women Against Violence Society executive director Jan Bate. (Submitted)

Time is running out for the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society to take advantage of a substantial grant.

After months upon months of searching, making offers, and being priced out of the competitive real estate market, CWAV now has just three weeks left to obtain a new shelter location before they lose $344,274 granted through United Way British Columbia and the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.

In order to continue supporting vulnerable women experiencing homelessness, CWAV needs help.

With $600,000 in hand from the grant and various fundraising efforts, CWAV has been looking for a Duncan-based home to permanently host Charlotte’s Place, a low-barrier shelter providing community and safety for women experiencing homelessness.

“The irony of a non-profit that addresses homelessness getting priced out due to a soaring housing market is not lost on me,” said CWAV’s executive director, Jan Bate. “Even with extensive fundraising and community support, we have not yet found an affordable property that meets our needs as a shelter provider.”

The deadline to use the six-figure grant is March 31 so in order to meet the looming deadline, CWAV is now appealing to the public in search of a generous donor(s) or an off-market home sale.

Charlotte’s Place plays an important role in the community, providing women experiencing homelessness with safe shelter. Many of their clients are struggling to overcome addictions, trauma, and lived experience of sexual violence.

CWAV is open to any and all creative solutions for securing a location to ensure their clients have a safe place to stay and heal.

Those who may be in a position to help the community group with their needs are encouraged to reach out to CWAV at cwav.org

Donations can be made through that website or at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/6054

