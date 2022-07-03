People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

A challenging day for those returning home from Canada Day long weekend vacations

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke as of 5 p.m. after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.

DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.

The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.

Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

READ MORE: Rain brings new high riverflow advisories

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHighway 5Traffic

Previous story
VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan Husky, Luna, are embarking on another cross-Canada trip—this time in a car—to revisit places they walked in 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman and his dog retrace their steps across Canada, reinforcing their message of climate change

Vancouver Island MusicFest takes place at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, July 8-10. Terry Farrell photo
Everything you need to know about Vancouver Island MusicFest – July 8-10, Comox Valley

The public is invited to a youth led tour of Masters Greenway on July 5 at noon. Photo supplied
Youth-led educational nature walk of Masters Greenway planned for July 5

Vancouver Island MusicFest’s gospel/spiritual set on Sunday morning always draws huge crowds to the main stage. This year’s star-studded line-up will be a sure-fire hit. Black Press file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Sunday morning gospel show always a big draw

Pop-up banner image ×