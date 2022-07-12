<a href="https://mapcarta.com/24297148" target="_blank">(mapcarta.com) </a>

(mapcarta.com)

Crew OK as fishing vessel sinks after hitting rocks in Alberni Inlet

Gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard goes down near Hocking Point on Monday morning

A 34-f00t gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard sank Monday morning off the West Coast of Vancouver Island.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson told the Westerly News the vessel was actively fishing in the Alberni Inlet near Hocking Point around 3:15 a.m. “when it got caught on rocks as the tide was receding. The vessel started to lean and sink.”

No injuries were reported and the Canadian Coast Guard and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation continue to respond to the incident.

“CCG’s Bamfield lifeboat station crew was the first on scene this morning and they observed a small non-recoverable light sheen about four cables south of the vessel, but no pollution was observed around the vessel itself,” the spokesperson wrote. “The lifeboat crew have applied containment boom around the vessel as a precautionary measure.”

They added that the vessel’s owner has hired a contractor and they will be on-scene on Tuesday to salvage the vessel.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Historic Ucluelet vessel goes down in flames near Qualicum

READ MORE: Ucluelet team gets oil spill response training

READ MORE: Oil spill response base on track for Ucluelet, Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyCanadian Coast GuardfishingTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Officer badly injured in fatal B.C. bank shootout moved out of intensive care
Next story
VIDEO: Abbotsford dog gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted
Comox motorcycle, ATV crash sends two to hospital with serious injuries

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call for a hit-and-run involving two cyclists and a pedestrian who were struck July 9 (Saturday) near Vancouver Island MusicFest. File photo
Police investigating hit-and-run involving cyclists, pedestrian

The Dracunculus vulgaris - voodoo lily - emits a rotting flesh smell to attract the necessary pollinating flies. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Black magic in the garden with the voodoo lilly

The family room in the new hospice features a quiet space for friends and family. Photo by Erin Haluschak
With video: New six-bed hospice set to open in Courtenay