Crews contain wildfire near Nanaimo River

Extension and Cranberry volunteer fire departments co-operated to put out blaze Aug. 24

A fire burns in the woods near Nanaimo River on Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Photo credit Chad Borrows)

Volunteer firefighting crews contained a wildfire near Nanaimo River last night.

Extension Fire Department, with the help of Cranberry Fire Department, put out a fire in the 700 block of Nanaimo River Road.

Crews were called out at about 6 p.m. and found an approximately 100-by-50-metre patch of brush and standing timber on fire, said Kevin Young, Extension fire chief.

Cranberry was called for tender support and brought two tankers and the firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. B.C. Wildfire Service’s Coastal Fire Centre was also alerted.

“Our initial attack was very well-executed and we managed to get a good perimeter around it,” Young said.

After crews contained the fire, they were alerted by a member of the public to a tree that was fully ablaze along a well-used trail about 200m away. Young expressed concern that that fire hadn’t been caused by an ember.

Milner Group provided an excavator to help control the wildfire’s hot spots before last light Wednesday, and Extension crews returned with a tender with mini-pumper Thursday, Aug. 25, to continue to sort out hot spots.

Coastal Fire Centre listed the cause of the wildfire as unknown.

“Just be vigilant when you’re out there, especially when we’re in extreme conditions with temperatures as high as they are…” Young said. “We’re not getting moisture anytime soon here.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service also advised of a new wildfire start Aug. 24 caused by lightning west of Mt. Hayes, west of Ladysmith.

B.C. Wildfire has been contacted for comment.

