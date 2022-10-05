A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Crews monitor one-hectare Greater Victoria wildfire overnight

Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet.

Crews from Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and Coastal Fire Service made positive progress Tuesday (Oct. 4) on the one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park reported early that morning.

A fire watch monitored the situation overnight and fire crews expect to be back on site Wednesday morning.

No risk has been identified to residents or homes in the area and Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online at highlands.ca.

RELATED: Helicopters join ground crews battling Highlands brush fire

The BC Wildfire Map also shows a second, larger, south Island fire between Sooke and Port Renfrew as reported Monday, Oct. 3.

Estimated at 1.7 hectares and believed to be human-caused, the fire is classified as being held.

The province has documented 1,621 wildfires to date this year.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 1 injured, 2 in critical condition following bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Carissa Wilson, North Island Students’ Union executive director. File photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… students

Sign
WorkBC Career Fair returns to an in-person format in Courtenay

Courtenay voters will pick one of three mayoral candidates (top row) and six of 15 council candidates (bottom 2 rows).
Courtenay candidates discuss homelessness, crime and reconciliation

An assortment of carrots from Leslie and John Cox’s garden. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Harvest time for your good health

Pop-up banner image