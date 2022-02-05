Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard

With the weather co-operating, the final concrete pour of the 5th Street Bridge began Friday night, with traffic being redirected to routes such as Condensory Bridge, 17th Street Bridge and the North Connector-Piercy Road through to Sunday morning.

The city faced some delays through the project, it says, due to COVID-related staffing issues, extreme weather and other factors. Closing the bridge for two days this weekend would allow the crews to finish as well as limit vehicle vibration to maintain the integrity of the concrete. There is still some remaining work on the deck to come, but the city expects the bridge to open up, with both lanes running, later this month.

Courtenay