A suspect who was carrying a crossbow and several knives was arrested for alleged robbery in downtown Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A suspect who was carrying a crossbow and several knives was arrested for alleged robbery in downtown Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crossbow-wielding Nanaimo man arrested for alleged robbery

RCMP find suspect hiding in bushes near scene of the crime

A man wielding a crossbow was arrested for robbery and other offences after an incident in downtown Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening and robbing another man at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Officers located the suspect, who had a loaded crossbow and several knives, hiding in bushes near the scene of the crime at the intersection of Milton and Nicol streets. When police were initially called, they were told the suspect also had a pistol, but no firearm was located.

“The purchase of this crossbow was actually reported to police just days prior by staff at a Nanaimo retail store who were concerned about the purchase,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Dustin Pacheco of Nanaimo appeared in court for a bail hearing the same day as the incident and was returned to police custody. His next court appearance is Wednesday, Feb. 22.

READ ALSO: Crime in Nanaimo brought up in B.C. legislature

READ ALSO: RCMP say they’re seizing more weapons on Nanaimo’s streets


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrime

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vigils for anniversary of Ukraine invasion planned in B.C. communities

Just Posted

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park to support Ukraine last year. On Feb. 24, a candlelight vigil will take place at the park to mark one year since the start of the Russian invasion, and to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and honour the memory of the thousands of innocent people murdered by Russia’s genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine.
Comox rally to mark one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Mid Island Farmers Institute will be hosting “Farmer Connect” at the Merville Hall from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.
Mid-Island farmers to ‘connect’ at Merville Hall

Barb Dobree’s Evelo Compass Electric Trike was stolen from her Comox strata’s underground parking lot sometime over the weekend. Photos supplied.
Comox senior has her specialized e-trike stolen

This file photo shows smoke trapped over the Valley.
Comox groups co-host interactive forum on climate action