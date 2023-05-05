Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

CRTC considers removing Fox News from cable packages, opens public comment form

This comes after an LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group sent the commission a letter slamming Fox News

The CRTC is looking for the public’s input into possibly removing Fox News from cable packages available in Canada.

The CRTC opened an application and comment form May 4 after Egale, a Canadian 2SLGBTQI advocacy group, sent an open letter in April to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission slamming Fox News after it featured Egale and a “prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion” on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct show.

Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways” on April 24.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

READ MORE: Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Egale said Carlson’s show, and Fox News’ programming, is in “clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.”

It called for the CRTC to remove Fox News from its list of non-Canadian programming authorized for distribution in Canada.

Egale added Fox News “incites hate, violence, and discrimination in its programming against the 2SLGBTQI people and other equity-deserving communities.”

The public can submit comments online.

– With file from The Associated Press

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Rugby Canada cuts ties with player after video released of violent Colwood carjacking
Next story
B.C. mom not giving up on adult Amber Alert system in honour of late daughter who went missing

Just Posted

MG3 will celebrate the music of “spaghetti western” composer, Ennio Morricone, at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, May 18.
MG3 celebrates spaghetti western music at Old Church in Courtenay

On May 2, the City of Courtenay issued a flood management plan on May 2 to deal with the possibility of flooding. File Photo
Courtenay developing flood plan; seeking public feedback

Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced for possession of 1.2kg of fentanyl, the largest seizure reported in recent history.
Man sentenced after ‘one of the largest fentanyl seizures’ in Comox Valley: RCMP

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will be funding the relocation of Vancouver Island Marmots to Strathcona Park this year. Photo Adam Taylor
New funding coming to Campbell River, Puntledge watersheds for Fish and Wildlife projects